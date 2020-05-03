NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

