NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

