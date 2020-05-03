NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.