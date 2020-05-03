NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $158,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GSK opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

