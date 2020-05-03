NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $149,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith acquired 8,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

