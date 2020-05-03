NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $147,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 381.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.