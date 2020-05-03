NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $147,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $59.35 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

