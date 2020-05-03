NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 330,307 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

CMS stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

