NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Shares of TTWO opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

