NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $179.46 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

