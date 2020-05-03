NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

TWTR opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

