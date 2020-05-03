NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 46 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

NYSE CP opened at $221.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

