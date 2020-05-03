NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 60,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,991,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,951,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

