NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,547 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.