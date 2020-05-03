NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,147 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

