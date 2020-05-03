Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

