NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect NEWMONT GOLD-TS to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$85.82 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

