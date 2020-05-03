NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.72. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMGY shares. ValuEngine raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.