Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newcrest Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NCMGF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

