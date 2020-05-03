NESTLE S A/S’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $312.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.
About NESTLE S A/S
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
