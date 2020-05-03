NESTLE S A/S’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $312.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.