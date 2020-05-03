Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News coverage about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of NSRGF opened at $104.00 on Friday. Nestle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.
Nestle Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
