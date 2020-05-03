National Bank Financial Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$2.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SES. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.15.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,700.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,780.64. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,330.45.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

