Nanometrics (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nanometrics to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.19 and a beta of 1.33. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

