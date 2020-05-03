Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Daily News Impact Score of -5.00

Media stories about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MS stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

