Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

