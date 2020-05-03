Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.