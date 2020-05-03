Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

