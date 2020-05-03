Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

