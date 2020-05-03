Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

