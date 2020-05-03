Michael Collins Sells 100,000 Shares of Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Stock

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) insider Michael Collins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

LON CNC opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Friday. Concurrent Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.90 ($1.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.40. The company has a market cap of $74.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported GBX 5.51 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Concurrent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

