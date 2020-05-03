Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 4,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,215.99. Also, Director Robert Kostelnik acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,573.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. Insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $308,734 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.