Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methanex stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

