MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Receives Media Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $2.62 on Friday. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

