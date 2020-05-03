Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Mastercard’s score:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

