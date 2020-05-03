Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

