Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.