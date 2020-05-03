Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $6.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Macy’s traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 34,562,766 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,274,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

