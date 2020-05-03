M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M/I Homes traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $23.31, 145,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 398,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

