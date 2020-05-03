M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M/I Homes traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $23.31, 145,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 398,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.