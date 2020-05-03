M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

