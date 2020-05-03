Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.
LL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
LL stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
