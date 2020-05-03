Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.