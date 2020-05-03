Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Getting Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Lloyds Banking Group’s analysis:

Shares of LYG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

