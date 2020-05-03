LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LKQ traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 3,806,024 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,738,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.