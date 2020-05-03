LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LKQ traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 3,806,024 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,738,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.
In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
