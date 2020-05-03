Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.40 Million

Analysts expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $94.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. Livent posted sales of $98.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $372.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.10 million to $389.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $456.17 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Livent by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.