LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

