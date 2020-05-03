Leslie-Ann Reed Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Stock

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £1,625,000 ($2,137,595.37).

Leslie-Ann Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 318,717 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £407,957.76 ($536,645.30).

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.62) on Friday. Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 78.90 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of $849.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.60 ($2.01).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.