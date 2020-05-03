Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.30-5.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.30 to $5.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

