Ledyard National Bank Has $30.15 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.