Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$15.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heroux Devtek has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.07.

Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Labbé purchased 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard acquired 4,000 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,477.30. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,800.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

