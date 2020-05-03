Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.80, approximately 2,558,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,221,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Specifically, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

