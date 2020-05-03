L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.89. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. L Brands shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 3,369,439 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

